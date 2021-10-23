Radhe Shyam teaser video out: On Prabhas' birthday, actor treats fans to his majestic character Vikramaditya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Prabhas

It is Prabhas' birthday today and his fans have been eagerly waiting for a surprise reveal. The makers of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' promised to treat the actor's fans on his special day. Keeping up with their promise, a new video of the actor was released on Saturday. The team introduced his character Vikramaditya from the film. In the video, Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo. "Vikramaditya will see you soon," he captioned the video. Watch the video here:

Earlier, a poster of him and Pooja Hegde was shared on the occasion of Janmashtami. Prabhas looked dashing in a tuxedo whereas Pooja looked breathtaking in a ball gown. The actress is seen playing a piano while the actor is standing next to her and looking at her lovingly.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar said: "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

He added: "'Radhe Shyam' comes to theatres on January 14, 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami."

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.