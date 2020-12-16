Post Bigg Boss 14 eviction, Vikas Gupta shares ‘happy pictures’ with Ankita Lokhande

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKAS GUPTA Vikas Gupta shares ‘happy pictures’ with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Vikas Gupta, who was ousted from Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 for displaying aggression towards challenger Arshi Khan, reunited with his friend Ankita Lokhande as he shared a few 'happy pictures with her and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. In the photos, all three of them had wide smiles on their faces. “Happy Pictures #VikasGupta #ankitalokhande #vickyjain,” Vikas captioned the post.

Recently, Vikas was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 for losing his calm and pushing Arshi into a swimming pool, after she taunted him about his family. Extending support to Vikas, Ankita posted a picture with Vikas and Vicky on her Instagram stories and wrote, "We are proud of who you are Vikas, always keep smiling my friend."

She also shared a few pictures of their meet and said, “Sorry boys @simba.lostkid took the lime light here @lostboyjourney @jainvick.”

Meanwhile, after being evicted from the show, Vikas shared a video message, in which he said that he cried when he looked at himself. He added that he is taking some time alone to think over the events that happen inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Hello everyone, So, Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan, I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya,” he said.

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai, so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.