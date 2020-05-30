Post Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan was supposed to be seen in THIS film, had begun shooting

Image Source : TWITTER Post Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan was supposed to be seen in Sapna Didi

It's been over a month that we lost the most talented Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The actor passed away on April 29 due to colon infection, leaving his fans in distress. The actor was missing from the showbiz for two years because of his treatment for a rare neuroendocrine tumor in London. He had returned last year and shot for his last released film Angrezi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film earned a big thumbs up from the fans. However, not many people know that post Angrezi Medium, the actor had begun shooting for his next film titled Sapna Didi. According to the reports in Pinkvilla, Irrfan had shot for a few scenes of the film that was supposed to reunite him with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone.

The report claims that Angrezi Medium was not Irrfan Khan's last shot film but it was Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi alongside Deepika Padukone. Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Irrfan had signed Sapna Didi, opposite Deepika Padukone. It was a Vishal Bharadwaj film based on female gangster Sapna Didi and loosely adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Irrfan had started shooting for the movie and filmed three days for the same. He did record a few action scenes in those three days, but he fell terribly ill right after and the film shoot had to be canned."

The source adds, "Vishal and Irrfan have been closest buddies. After Irrfan's illness, he never wanted to revisit the film till he's fine. He decided not to make the film without him. Now with him gone, Vishal has three more days of shoot added to his memories with him."

Since his untimely death, Irrfan's son Babil has been sharing old photos and memories of the actor on Instagram. Earlier, Babil had shared a video showing Irrfan's love for animals. He shared a throwback video on Instagram in which the actor is seen playing with a cat. Many fans got emotional after watching the video and poured their heart out in the comments. One user wrote, "You will be in our hearts forever". Check out the video here-

After Irrfan Khan's demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar also changed her Facebook profile picture with an adorable photo with her husband. She also penned down an emotional note which read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

