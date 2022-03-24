Pooja Hegde reacts to rumours of rift with Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Pooja Hegde recently appeared opposite Prabhas in romantic film Radhe Shyam

Actress Pooja Hegde who has won hearts with her performance in the recent release Radhe Shyam was rumored to share a discord with her co-star Prabhas. The entertainment galore is abuzz that the actress shares a rough space with not just Prabhas but also Samatha Ruth Prabhu. Finally, the actress reacted to the buzz of their tiff and revealed if there is any truth behind this conjecture. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Pooja said that fortunately, despite negative rumors floating on the internet, things weren't made awkward on sets. "I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells." she said.

"It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it but what I can do is flood it with positivity which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there’s already so much negativity out there and I don’t want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive," Pooja added.

Earlier, when reports of on-set tension between Pooja and Prabhas emerged, UV Creations released an official statement busting all rumours. “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumors are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget,” the statement read.

Also read: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, Download & Book Tickets

Despite visual grandeur, Radhe Shyam failed to impress a large section of the audience. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is a period romantic drama, which revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, played by Pooja.

Also read: Radhe Shyam Janmashtami Special: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look straight out of fairytale

Watch the complete trailer of the film Radhe Shyam here: