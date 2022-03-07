Pooja Hegde to star in Pawan Kalyan's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE, PSPK_MADHU_ Pooja Hegde was recently seen in magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas.

Actress Pooja Hegde is rumoured to have grabbed an opportunity to work alongside Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is to collaborate with 'Gabbar Singh' director Harish Shankar, for their much-awaited movie 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'. It is reported that Harish Shankar and the makers of the movie are keen to bring in Pooja Hegde to fill the role of the female lead. Pooja Hegde, who has been interacting with the media for her 'Radhe Shyam' promotion, was quizzed about the same.

The actress, who has no intentions to break the news before anything goes out, officially, said, "You have to ask Harish about that". Pooja Hegde has worked with Harish Shankar for his movies 'Duvvada Jagannadham - DJ', in which she paired up with Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej-starrer 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' earlier. Harish, who has prior experience working with the 'Acharya' actress, has suggested bringing her on board for 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas. The Pan-India movie had a theatrical release on March 11 worldwide. Recently during the promotions when she was quizzed about her upcoming ventures, Pooja said, "I have a project with Mahesh Babu, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. I also have some other movies in my kitty which will be announced soon".

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in 'Radhe Shyam's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others in key roles.

