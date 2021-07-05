Pooja Bhatt takes a stroll down memory lane as she shares rare throwback pics on mom Kiran's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BHATT Pooja Bhatt takes stroll down memory lane as she shares rare throwback pics on mom Kiran's birthday

Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, took a stroll down memory lane on Monday. She shared a few throwback pictures of her childhood with her mother on her birthday. In one of the pictures, we can see Pooja's mother Kiran Bhatt giving a doll to the former. Pooja also posted a picture of a handmade card which she made on one of the birthdays of her mother.

"To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto becoming Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

In another post, Pooja shared a picture of her mother sporting bindi and mini dress. "Happy Birthday Mother! If anyone could combine a bindi & a mini so effortlessly,you could! Style can be learned or acquired. Grace cannot. And you exemplified grace! #lorrainebright #kiranbhatt #birthdaygirl," she added.

Pooja's post has garnered a lot of comments and likes from netizens. "Ufff...What is this picture," Pooja's half sister Shaheen Bhatt commented.

For the unversed, Pooja's father and ace director Mahesh Bhatt had tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has a son named Rahul Bhatt. Rahul also posted a birthday wish for his mom. "Men are what their mothers made them. Happy birthday mum mum," he wrote on Instagram.

Actor Tiger Shroff also conveyed his best wishes to Rahul and Pooja's mother. "Happy birthday Kiran mam. Wish her the best of health and happiness always," Tiger commented on Rahul's post. After separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan, and has two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt with her.

-with ANI inputs