Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJABHATT/FILEIMAGE Pooja Bhatt on nepotism debate by Kangana Ranaut: Some people born to packs yet remain lone wolves

Ever since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been speaking her heart out on the nepotism prevalent in the Bollywood industry. Not only this, in her recent explosive interview with a channel, Kangana opened up about the divide of insider and outsider in the industry citing an example of Tapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker explaining how some artists win the favour of the mighty people clearing the presence of nepotism. She even termed them as 'B-Grade actresses' after which started the never-ending war of words between many people including Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap. And now filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt took to her social media to share her opinion and said that she knows 'more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders.'

Taking to Twitter, Pooja wrote, "Insider, outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose."

Have a look:

Insider,outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 22, 2020

She previously said her home banner Vishesh Films, under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than the combined efforts of Bollywood in launching new talent across the board in the film industry. The actor's comments came as a response to the nepotism debate that has intensified after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Bhatt said it was funny how family production house, which launched one of the famous outsiders Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's 2006 "Gangster", is now being dragged into the debate. "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does," the actor-filmmaker wrote.

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

I said “And if they have forgotten then it is their tragedy. Not ours”. Kindly note the usage of the word ‘If’. Please ‘report’ and desist from interpreting or rather misinterpreting someone’s comment your own way. 🙏 (tweet attached for reference) https://t.co/Vg8JAGxs0w pic.twitter.com/KCCtU6fkCS — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Citing the example of Ranaut, who in 2017 famously called filmmaker Karan Johar 'the flagbearer of nepotism' on his chat show, Pooja Bhatt said Basu may have "discovered" the National Award winner "but Vishesh Films backed his vision" and invested in the film".

As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Pooja Bhatt, who will next be seen in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Sadak 2", said the upcoming film gave a new music composer, Suniljeet, a chance to board the project after her father heard his tunes.

"Sadak 2", a sequel to her 1991 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also features returning cast member Sanjay Dutt, and new entrants Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage