Pooja Bhatt on completing 3 years 9 months of sobriety: Alcohol was my drug of choice

Former actress Pooja Bhatt opened up about her battle with alcoholism as she completed 3 years 9 months of sobriety. She wrote, "Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I understand more than ever today that it’s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with."

She added, "Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends,foes and ‘well’ meaning acquaintances alike,” wrote Pooja Bhatt. She further urged people to empathise instead of vilify those battling addiction. Ending the caption, she wrote, “I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth,in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God!"

A few days ago, Pooja Bhatt shared a tweet on substance abuse and wrote, "Hunger & unemployment kills people,a fractured society makes them turn to intoxicants to cope with despair,women as young as six months & as old as 90 get violated,venomous people-women included,insult,threaten other women on social media daily but nobody is doing anything!"

Hunger & unemployment kills people,a fractured society makes them turn to intoxicants to cope with despair,women as young as six months & as old as 90 get violated,venomous people-women included,insult,threaten other women on social media daily but nobody is doing anything! 🙏 https://t.co/cNa1Kcybzl — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 21, 2020

Last month, Pooja Bhatt complained of being a victim of cyberbullying by women on Instagram. She made her account private after receiving death threats. "People threatening violence/hurling abuse, suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines," wrote Pooja

"What's even worse is that most of the abuse and messages screaming 'Go die' or 'why don't you kill yourself' come from women or at least people pretending to be women -- one can't really tell with @instagram anymore. Get your act together @instagram cyber bullying is a crime," the actress wrote in two separate tweets from her verified account on Friday.

What’s even worse is that most of the abuse and messages screaming ‘Go die’ or ‘why don’t you kill yourself’ come from women or at least people pretending to be women-one can’t really tell with @instagram anymore. Get your act together @instagram cyber bullying is a crime. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 21, 2020

