Pooja Bhatt defends Sadak 2 amid backlash, says 'Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin'

Actor Pooja Bhatt reacted to the backlash her father Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 has been receiving amid the nepotism debate. The actress said that she is happy about the chatter around the film which made it to the top of trending videos on YouTube. Sadak 2 trailer released on Wednesday. While many applauded the video, others attacked it calling for a boycott as it stars 'nepo kids.'

Reacting to a tweet that asked her about the backlash the film's trailer has been witnessing, Pooja Bhatt said, "Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes."

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan lauded Pooja Bhatt for her answer and said, "Smart girl and absolutely true."

Smart girl and absolutely true. https://t.co/Tpg5FWzwSL — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 13, 2020

After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, nepotism debate into the light with netizens demanding boycotting of film that stars kids of Bollywood celebrities. While many love the Sadak 2 trailer, it became the most disliked video on YouTube. Mahesh Bhatt's film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother for bigwig producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Ahead of the release of the film on August 28, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film. Pooja shared her father's note on her Instagram account.

"Pooja my Gladiator 'Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.' Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?'," the note read.

