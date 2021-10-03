Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BHATT, SHAH RUKH KHAN Pooja Bhatt comes in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan alleged drug case controversy

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Amid the whole controversy, actress Pooja Bhatt came out in support of the actor. She took to her Twitter and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.” adding a folded hands emoji at the end.

Earlier, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her official Twitter account and extended support to Shah Rukh Khan. She tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all”. Further stating that this is the price one pays for fame, she added, “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame."

Previously, actor Suniel Shetty had also urged everyone to wait and let the time truth come out. Speaking at a press conference, without taking any names, Suniel stated, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child."

Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested.

Initially, Aryan and two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday.

The others who remained under the NCB's detention - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra, were subsequently arrested. They will be produced before a magistrate's court after undergoing their medical tests for remand.

Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.

The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.

Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.

The star son and the others were detained by the NCB since morning. The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

-with IANS inputs