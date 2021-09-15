Pooja Batra shares pictures with Al Pacino, calls him legend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BATRA Al Pacino with Pooja Batra

Actress Pooja Batra shared a set of pictures posing with Hollywood legend Al Pacino in Los Angeles. Pooja shared that she even watched Pacino's movie 'And Justice For All' with the actor. The Indian actress shared a motley of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Pooja and Pacino are seen posing together as they look towards the camera and smile.

She wrote as the caption: "With the legend himself #AlPacino Such an honor. Thank you @gshiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie "And Justice For All".

'And Justice for All', which was released in 1979, is a courtroom drama neo noir film directed by Norman Jewison and starring Pacino, Jack Warden and John Forsythe. The film received two Academy Award nominations: Best Leading Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Pooja, who is married to actor Nawab Shah, is known for her roles in '90s hits such as 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Nayak' and 'Virasat'.

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren and Oscar nominee Danny DeVito will star in "Sniff", a stylish reinvention of the film noir genre that will be directed by Taylor Hackford.

Hackford is the Oscar-winning director behind "Ray". "Sniff" follows detective Joe Mulwray played by Freeman and partner William Keys essayed by DeVito as they investigate a high-end luxury retirement community after the mysterious deaths of two of its residents.

What starts out as a normal case quickly turns strange, as the detective duo uncover a hidden underworld of sex, drugs and murder controlled by senior living community kingpin Harvey Stride played by Pacino and his femme fatale enforcer The Spider essayed by Mirren.

Endeavor Content will launch worldwide sales at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), with CAA Media Finance co-representing the US, reports variety.com.

Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena will produce through their Dichotomy Creative Group alongside Hackford through his production company Anvil Films.