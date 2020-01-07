Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah share photos and take us inside Golden Globes 2020 after-party

If you are one of those who thought that only one Indian ie Priyanka Chopra attended the prestigious Golden Globes Awards with husband Nick Jonas, then probably you are wrong. Actors Pooja Batra and husband Nawab Shah also made their presence at the after party of the awards. The duo shared a couple of pictures from the party in which they can be seen posing with the Hollywood stars. Pooja, for the party, opted for a printed kurta and a pair of churidar, while Nawab chose to wear the red carpet staple-- a black tuxedo.

Nawab Shah shared a picture with The Dictator actor Sacha Noam Baron Cohen and captioned it as, "Dictator blues." Pooja shared her look and captioned the photo as, “Thank you @hbo for an awesome evening @goldenglobes.” Have a look at their pictures here:

Previously, she shared a picture and wrote, “Going All Golden for the Globes.”

It was in July 2020 that the two got hitched in a private ceremony that took place in Delhi. Nawab, in an interview, opened up about their relationship and said, “I proposed to her in front of my family. It wasn’t planned at all and it just happened. It was overwhelming for the two of us. When you know he or she is the right person, you are excited and motivated to live life. I keep telling her that we have less time as we have to grow together and also have babies. We need to travel, we both love reading and writing, and as we say, ‘Zindagi chotti hai’ so why not do things that we like.”

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in the 2017 film Mirror Game while Nawab Shah's recent appearance was in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video