Ponniyin Selvan: Jayam Ravi's FIRST look as great Raja Raja Cholan from Aishwarya Rai starrer out

Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan's teaser will be launched today at an event in Chennai. Ahead of this, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of Jayam Ravi's character Arunmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Cholan. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, which are jointly producing the film, tweeted the first look poster of Jayam Ravi and said, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola introducing Ponniyin Selvan!"

Already, the makers have released the first look posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and Trisha as princess Kundavai from the film that is being made on a lavish scale. The teaser of the film is set to be launched on Friday evening, the production houses announced.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki, the film will tell the story of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: FIRST look poster of Trisha Krishnan as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's film out

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, 'Ponniyin Selvan' will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. Aishwarya Rai's Queen Nandini look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released, see here