Friday, July 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ponniyin Selvan: Jayam Ravi's FIRST look as great Raja Raja Cholan from Aishwarya Rai starrer out

Ponniyin Selvan: Jayam Ravi's FIRST look as great Raja Raja Cholan from Aishwarya Rai starrer out

The movie starring Aishwarya Rai is based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2022 14:38 IST
Jayam Ravi
Image Source : TWITTER/LYCA PRODUCTIONS Jayam Ravi

Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan's teaser will be launched today at an event in Chennai. Ahead of this, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of Jayam Ravi's character Arunmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Cholan. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, which are jointly producing the film, tweeted the first look poster of Jayam Ravi and said, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola introducing Ponniyin Selvan!"

Already, the makers have released the first look posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and Trisha as princess Kundavai from the film that is being made on a lavish scale. The teaser of the film is set to be launched on Friday evening, the production houses announced.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki, the film will tell the story of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: FIRST look poster of Trisha Krishnan as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's film out

 

Related Stories
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1: Motion poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi & Vikram's film OUT

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1: Motion poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi & Vikram's film OUT

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Vikram's first look as Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's film OUT!

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Vikram's first look as Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's film OUT!

Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi's Chola commander look from Mani Ratnam's film impresses fans, seen yet?

Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi's Chola commander look from Mani Ratnam's film impresses fans, seen yet?

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, 'Ponniyin Selvan' will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. Aishwarya Rai's Queen Nandini look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released, see here

 

Top News

Latest News