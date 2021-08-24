Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GOKILA81197469 Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's royal avatar from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus LEAKED?

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' is one of the much-awaited projects. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to the release date of the epic fantasy drama. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing double roles in the film, Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

While the actress has returned to Mumbai after completing her shoot in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha, a picture of her in a royal avatar has been going viral on the internet. Netizens claim that it is Aishwarya's look from the film.

In the picture, Aiswarya can be seen wearing a traditional red saree paired with heavy gold jewelry. Indeed, she looked no less than a queen. After much anticipation, Aishwarya officially announced on July 19, that she is a part of Ponniyin Selvan. Sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, "The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1."

The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book by the same name. The big-budget film will release in two parts and the first one will be out in the year 2022. It has an ensemble cast including actors like Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the film's dialogues have been penned down by writer B. Jeyamohan.