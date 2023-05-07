Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh escapes death in horrifying car accident, says ‘those 10 seconds..’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKSHITASURESH Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh escapes death

South Indian vocalist Rakshita Suresh faced a traumatising experience when her car crashed into a road divider in Malaysia while she was on her way to the airport on Sunday morning. The singer has revealed that she's shaking from the shock. She further disclosed that the impact of the collision was so intense that it made her entire life flash in front of her eyes in just a few seconds.

The singer described the story on her Instagram account, detailing her fortunate escape. In a long note, she wrote, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed infront of me during those 10 seconds of impact."

The post further read, "Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive."

As soon as she shared the post, several celebrities and her fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. Bhavna Balakrishnan commented, "Omg. Glad you are ok. Prayers for a speedy recovery." Sireesha Bhagavatula wrote, "OMG. Please take care. Thank God." Geetha Madhuri commented, "Thank god!!!! Wishing you speedy recovery."

For the unversed, Rakshita Suresh is a playback singer known for her work in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu cinema. She won Rhythm Tadheem and the title of Little Star Singer in 2009. She was also the first runner-up in the reality show Super Singer 6. She has worked on several popular tracks with music legend A.R. Rahman.

