Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Pohela Boishakh 2021: Bipasha Basu, Nusrat Jahan, Shoojit Sircar & other celebs send warm wishes

Pohela Boishakh also known as Bengali New Year, is being celebrated today with great joy and fervor around the country. On special occasion, many celebrities from the Bollywood and Bengal film industry extended their wishes to fans and loved ones. Bipasha Basu, Shoojit Sircar, Nusrat Jahan and Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan among many celebrities took to their social media to send their greetings.

Bengali beauty and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to wish her fans on Poila Baisakh. Sharing a picture she wrote, "Poila Baisakh. Shubho nobo borsho (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Pohela Boishakh 2021: Bipasha Basu, Nusrat Jahan, Shoojit Sircar & other celebs send warm wishes

Piku director Shoojit Sircar shared a picture in which he can be seen dressed in a white tee with a picture of an owl on it. He can be seen holding a football. “OWL symbolic to Bengali New Year:)) .. Subho noboborsho everyone:)) started Bengali new year playing football:).Thank you @sureshramakrishnan_koj @funchershop (sic)."

Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan wrote, "Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family! Wishing for abundant joy and good health this #poilabaisakh #BengaliNewYear."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Prabhas Bollywood celebs extend Navratri, Gudi Padwa wishes

Actress Nusrat Jahan also wished everyone on Bengali New Year. She shared a post on her Instagram.

Actor Prosenjit wished everyone Shubho Noboborsho and shared with fans an update about his upcoming film on Instagram.

Also Read: Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Best Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings

Many politicians also extended their wishes.

MP of Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter, "“Shubho Nobo Borsho” to all Bengalis this Poila Boishakh!"