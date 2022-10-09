PM Narendra Modi tweets for late Puneeth's Gandhada Gudi trailer: 'Appu lives in the hearts of millions'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHWINI_PRK Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted for the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar' on the release of Gandhada Gudi trailer. It was the dream project of the late actor. 'Gandhada Gudi' is fast moving towards completion and the makers released the trailer on Sunday. The docu-drama is set to release on October 28.

The docu-drama helmed by Amoghavarsha, features the last big screen appearance of the late film star. Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar had died last year of a massive heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old.

After unveiling the 'Gandhada Gudi' trailer lasting around two minutes, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tagged the Prime Minister and tweeted: "Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person (sic)."

Responding to Puneeth's wife's tweet, PM Modi tweeted: "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavor (sic)."

In the post, fans started remembering the late actor and showered their love and gratitude on him. One of the users wrote, "Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Another user tweeted, "Any day we hear his songs, his voice, see his acting it will be an emotional day-moment only..to witness him as himself in such an iconic brand of the movie is just thrilling & very sad at same time given that fact".

Incidentally, Gandhada Gudi happens to be the name of an iconic Kannada film starring Puneeth's father, Late Dr Raj Kumar.

