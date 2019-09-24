PM Modi replies to Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Howdy Modi!’ tweet, wishes him good health

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi replies to Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Howdy Modi!’ tweet

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has wished PM Modi for his successful event in Texas, USA through a tweet. The veteran actor wrote, “#howdymodi ‘Go Modi’ - ‘Go Trump’ - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India.” The actor was among many others including Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and others who praised Pm Modi for the event.

#howdymodi “Go Modi” - “Go Trump” - Houston, US. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

Now, PM Modi has also taken to Twitter to reply to the veteran actor and wished him good health. He wrote, “Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media.”

Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media. @chintskap https://t.co/vFhTTBNsCL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was in New York for almost a year. He flew away to NYC in October last year and has recently returned to India. He was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. Not just Rishi Kapoor, PM Modi left a reply to many other celebs’ wishes as well. Replying to Ajay Devgn, he wrote, “Indeed, @ajaydevgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world’s leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship.” Replying to Karan Johar, he said, “As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, @karanjohar.”

On Sunday, Pm Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump addressed about 50,000 people of the Indian-American community in the US. Together, they pledged to fight terrorism and praised each other for their work and achievements. Not just this, PM Modi also gave his support to Trump for his 2020 re-election and declared, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’.

Other celeb tweets included-

As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, @karanjohar. https://t.co/po8UY73ktV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Triumph over Trump!



Our hearts swell with pride and are won, once again! Statesmanship at its best🙏



A big thank you to @narendramodi ji for for making us all extremely proud to be an Indian. We had all only imagined this, you turned it into reality.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HowdyModi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 22, 2019

Indeed, @ajaydevgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world’s leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship. https://t.co/0UP4RRYrx3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

