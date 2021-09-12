PM Modi offers condolences to Akshay Kumar after his mom's demise; actor says he is grateful for the gesture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR PM Modi offers condolences to Akshay Kumar after his mom's demise

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8 in Mumbai. The actor took to Instagram and shared the sad news. Soon after the news broke, social media was flooded with condolences messages from his fans and friends from the industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the actor and his family. On Sunday, Akshay shared PM Modi’s letter on the photo-sharing app and thanked him for the amazing gesture.

"Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all...Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe," he wrote.

Saddened by actor mom's demise, PM Modi in an elaborated letter wrote, "My dear Akshay, It was best if I would never have written such a letter. In an ideal world, such a time should never have come. I was saddened by the demise of your Mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia. When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence." You tasted success after much hard work and struggle."

"You have built a name and achieved fame for yourself through your determination and tenacity. Through your journey, you retained the right values and moral strength due to which you could easily turn adversities into opportunities. And these learnings came from your parents. When you began your career, I am sure people on the way would have been sceptical, even outright condescending. But, your Mother stood with you like a rock. At the peak of success and the lows of failure, she was there as an anchor. She ensured you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times.

She also instilled a spirit of service in you, seen repeatedly through your philanthropic initiatives and eagerness to give back to society. What is heartening is that during her life, she saw you scale new heights of success and stardom. The manner in which you took care of her is deeply inspiring. She left the world knowing fully well that her beloved son is one of India's most admired and versatile actors. In such times of grief, words seldom do justice. Preserve her memories and legacy, and keep making her proud. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family. Om Shanti," he added.

The 'Pad Man' star's mother passed away on September 8 in Mumbai. The actor came back to the city on September 6 after learning that his mother was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

He informed the same with a post that read "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."