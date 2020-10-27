PM Modi condoles actors Naresh, Mahesh Kanodia's death, remembers their contribution to world of culture

Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi remembers Mahesh Kanodia and Naresh Kanodia's contribution to the world of culture

Veteran Gujarati film star-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia died at a city-based hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, on Tuesday, a hospital official said. The 77-year-old died at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. His death comes two days after his elder brother and Gujarati singer Mahesh Kanodia died at his residence in Gandhinagar after prolonged illness.

Naresh Kanodia, who was admitted to the hospital on October 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, was in a critical

condition.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Saddened by the death of veteran actor and former MLA Naresh

Kanodia. His contribution to the field of entertainment and social service will always be remembered. Condolences to family members and fans."

ગુજરાતી સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ કલાકાર અને ભૂતપૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય શ્રી નરેશ કનોડિયાના અવસાનથી વ્યથિત છું. મનોરંજન તથા સમાજસેવાના ક્ષેત્રે એમનું યોગદાન હંમેશા યાદ રહેશે. શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવાર અને એમના વિશાળ ચાહકવર્ગને સાંત્વના...ઓમ શાંતિ !! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

In another Tweet, PM Modi remembering Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia contribution to the world of culture, wrote "In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden."

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

A superstar of Gujarati cinema, Kanodia had worked in over 100 films in his career spanning several decades. He later joined politics and was elected as a BJP MLA from Karjan constituency between 2002 and 2007.

The Kanodia brothers were popular Gujarati film personalities and performed together in a number of stage shows in India and abroad.

Mahesh Kanodia represented Patan Lok Sabha constituency as a Member of Parliament of the BJP thrice between 1991 and 1999.

(With inputs from PTI)

