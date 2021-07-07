PM Modi condoles 'cinematic legend' Dilip Kumar's death: His passing away is a loss to our cultural world

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHOKGEHLOT51 PM Modi condoles 'cinematic legend' Dilip Kumar's death

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times. He was 98. Dilip was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30. Offering his condolences to the actor's family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the late actor as a cinematic legend.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also spoke to Dilip Kumar's wife and actress Saira Banu over phone and paid his condolence.

Dilip Kumar was fondly called as the 'tragedy king' of the Hindi film industry. Tributes poured in from the Bollywood celebrities and political fraternity for the deceased actors family.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, wrote "End of an era… Om Shanti."

Earlier, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

