PM Modi announces 21 days lockdown: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and other B'Town celebs give thumbs up

To curb the increasingly harmful effects of coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation on March 24 announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country. He asked people to take the pandemic seriously and stay indoors along with their family as a preventive measure. As soon as the announcement was made, various Bollywood celebrities started saluting the PM for his intelligent move and asked everyone to follow the same diligently. A lot of stars gave a thumbs up to this lockdown which included names of actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Sunil Grover, and others. Have a look at the same here:

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all."

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time."

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

With joining hands, Anupam Kher wrote, "Prime Minister @narendramodi ji."

Asha Bhosle said people of India shall overcome this pandemic. "I’ve lived through many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine," she tweeted.

Mahesh Bhatt said India today stands at "collective turning point", where the citizens must stop, listen and help the government implement the all-India shutdown. "The time of great fear requires solidarity, humanity, sacrifice & hope. Not hysteria & rumour mongering," the filmmaker said.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said the lockdown was the only option to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic...PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind," Kapoor said.