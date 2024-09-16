Pink turns 8: 'It still disturbs me...,' says Shoojit Sircar on National Award-winning films' theme

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's what Shoojit Sircar has to say on Pink's 8th anniversary

As ‘Pink’ marks its 8th anniversary, it continues to resonate deeply with audiences and critics alike. The film, which won the National Award for its poignant portrayal of gender issues and sexual harassment, remains a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Shoojit Sircar, who produced the film under the banner of Rising Sun Films and was also the creative director of the film, his vision was instrumental in shaping the film, particularly the climax, which heightened its emotional and social impact.

Known for his thoughtful approach to filmmaking, Sircar has always emphasized the deeper purpose behind ‘Pink’. In a throwback to when ‘Pink’ received its National Award, Sircar shared his perspective on the film's purpose and reception. He reflected on the significance of the film in a way that reveals his deeper intentions, stating, in an old interview, Shoojit stated, "I am delighted that the people and the jury have enjoyed it; I am proud and honoured, but this film is to reflect, not to celebrate. If you see this film and come out, it will leave you with a strong impression. It still bothers me to watch my own film, so no celebrations. We wish to reflect. And we are going to carry this notion forward. We will take Pink wherever feasible so that it can reach the widest audience."

This quote, emphasises Sircar's intention for the film to be a catalyst for reflection rather than celebration. The film's themes of introspection and societal issues have only grown more relevant as conversations around such topics continue to evolve and gain prominence.

Looking ahead, Shoojit Sircar and Rising Sun Films are set to continue their tradition of thought-provoking cinema. Their next untitled project, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 15th, 2024. As Sircar remains dedicated to creating impactful stories, ‘Pink’ stands as a powerful example of his commitment to meaningful and socially conscious filmmaking.

