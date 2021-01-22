PICS: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug, check out bride-to-be's wedding outfit

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding on January 24th

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot to the love of his life Natasha Dalal on January 24 in Alibaug. The wedding preparations have been going on in full swing. While the couple hasn't announced it officially, the family running around for the preparations has been making it quite evident that Varun is ready to bring his 'Dulhaniya' home. Reportedly, the wedding is a five-day extravaganza with only close friends and family being invited. Reports in TOI claim that Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are also invited to the ceremony.

As the pre-wedding ceremonies are expected to begin from today, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's families were spotted leaving for Alibaug today morning. From David Dhawan, son Rohit Dhawan, wife Lal Dhawan and others were papped leaving for the wedding venue. Have a look at the pictures.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's unseen photos with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug

However, the soon-to-be groom Varun Dhawan wasn't spotted with them. On the other hand, Natasha Dalal and her parents were also clicked wrapping up the preparations and packing all the stuff and leave for Alibaug. As the final packing began, one can see a glimpse of Natasha's wedding outfits as well. Looks like the diva is all set to look angelic in a white and silver outfit. Check out-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bride-to-be Natasha Dalal's wedding outfit

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bride-to-be Natasha Dalal's wedding outfit

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's families leave for Alibaug

ALSO READ | Everything about Varun Dhawan's 'dulhaniya' Natasha Dalal

Earlier, filmmaker David Dhawan's brother Anil Dhawan had confirmed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will tie the knot to his ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24. Sharing the excitement for his nephew's wedding Anil said in an interview with SpotboyE, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." On being asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he said, "Why not?"

Rumours of Varun and Natasha's wedding made headlines throughout 2020. It was reported that the duo was planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha know each other since grade sixth and had been dating for a while now.

On the films' front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of his next film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani.