PICS: Take inspiration from Mouni Roy-Mandira Bedi for perfect bride and bridesmaid poses

Mandira Bedi's BFF Mouni Roy just got married. She tied the nuptial knot with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. The duo had the most ethereal wedding ever, and pictures and videos from their gala ceremony have flooded our social media profiles. However, picture(s) abhi baaki hai. Mouni's best friend Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen glimpses from her wedding festivities. Be it from Naagin actress' Bengali wedding, Haldi, Sangeet or South-Indian celebrations, Mandira included pics from all festivities.

Sharing a series of pictures, Mandira wrote "Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out. Love you Mon! (red heart emoji) @imouniroy." In all the pictures, the besties were seen striking some lovely poses for the camera. The first picture had the duo posing with each other with a Diya in the hand. The next has two of them flashing their million-dollar smile. The last pictures featured Mandira planting a kiss on her best friend.

The couple exchanged wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. The duo first solemnised their relationship as per south Indian tradition then later in the day, the couple tied the knot following the Bengali tradition on January 27. For the Bengali wedding, Mouni had opted for a Sabyasachi heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborated gold embroidery while Suraj looked dashing in a beige sherwani along with a matching stole. For the Malayali rituals, she looked breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional saree.

Several celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, music composer duo Meet Brothers--Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the wedding festivities. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's sizzling Sangeet performances to locking lips as they cut 3-tier cake

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist.