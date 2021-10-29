Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PULKIT SAMRAT Pulkit Samrat pens sweetest birthday note for lady love Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Pulkit Samrat penned the sweetest birthday note for his lady love Kriti Kharbanda as she turned a year older on Friday. The actor penned a very cheeky, awwdorable and special note for his girlfriend on her birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit shared a series of pictures from what seems to be the couple's date night. Enjoying a drink, Kriti and Pulkit was all smiles as they posed for the camera. Talking about the ups and downs of life, he captioned "Happy B'Day my love! I love turnin' life's bitter, sweet and sour into a cocktail and enjoy them together!! Here's to many more."

The post received thousands of hearts within a few hours of being shared. Taking to the comment section, Kriti replied "Pagla! I love you!" Fans and fellow celebrity followers also left a string of heart emoticons for the couple.

For the unversed, Kriti and Pulkit who starred together in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti' and the recently-released 'Taish', have been dating since last year. The couple also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.

In an interview, Kriti spoke about her wedding plans with Pulkit Samrat. While she opened up about her relationship with Samrat, anything beyond that was very private to her. Kriti stated that she is only answerable to her parents about her marriage plans or beyond.

Speaking about her marriage plans, Kriti told ETimes "I choose to answer this question only to my parents. I am an extremely private person. But I am also someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is. When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I’ve already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me, these are the things which are private and meant only for me and my family."

On the professional front, Kriti was seen in the digital film "14 Phere". She played a girl named Aditi, who is in love with Sanjay, played by Vikrant Massey.

