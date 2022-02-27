Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, Fans say he 'moves on fast n furious'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALHAILL_KING Kanye West and Chaney Jones

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West was recently spotted on a shopping spree with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones in Miami. According to Page Six, West and Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to West's estranged wife, were seen stopping in a Balenciaga store before grabbing sushi for lunch. "They walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga and then took the elevator to the second floor to Makoto, where they dined on spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails," an insider told Page Six.

Further, it said, "no PDA, and they were super low-key. Kanye was surrounded by fangirls at Bal Harbour Shops wanting photos, and he took a few but seemed disengaged." The 'Donda' artist looked sloppy in a blue Boston Fire Department hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have stains on the front pocket. He finished his look with dark jeans and black rubber Yeezy boots. On the other hand, Jones took a page out of Kardashian's playbook and put her curves on display in a tight tank top and leggings, black sneakers and massive mirrored sunglasses. She accessorised with a black crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag.

West appeared to be preoccupied as he took a phone call during their retail therapy session. However, Jones seemed unbothered and was seen clutching her own iPhone as well. The two shopped for a bit before grabbing lunch together.

Taking to social media, user slammed the rapper for his 'fast n furious' development of feelings. A user said, "He moves on fast n furious, Ye with Chaney Jones in Miami." Another said "If Kanye West is dating Chaney Jones...All I can say is - the man has a type or obsession."

West and Jones have been spending a lot of time together, most recently at Nobu Malibu. She also attended his live 'Donda 2' concert in Miami earlier this week, according to TMZ. However, amid their romance, the rapper has continued to court Kardashian, even sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

He was also in an open relationship with Julia Fox for a few months before they broke up earlier this month. West's day out with Jones comes after Kardashian recently pleaded with the judge to sign off on her divorce from the 'Jeen-yuhs' star after he objected to her demands.

(With ANI inputs)