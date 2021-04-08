PICS: Kangana Ranaut stuns in yellow bandhani saree, talks about being 'ultranationalist'

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut stuns in yellow bandhani saree, talks about being 'ultranationalist'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to make heads turn with her stylish looks. The actress was papped on Thursday morning as she made her way out of town. The Thalaivi actress arrived at the airport in a stunning bandhani saree that made her fans go gaga over her. Also, Kangana took to social media to talk about her love for India. In her tweet, she explains what nationalist and 'ultranationalist' are.

Posting a few pictures of herself, Kangana wrote: "If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it's people to benefit then you are an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana posed for the paparazzi from a distance and flaunted beautiful bandhani saree look. In the photos, Kangana is seen wearing a yellow saree which she paired with a pair of heels. The actress also donned a cool pair of sunglasses and a stylish tan-coloured purse. To complete her look, the actress cladded gorgeous earrings and opted for a minimal make-up look. She kept her hair neatly tied up in a bun for the ethnic look.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut posed for the paparazzi from a distance and flaunted her beautiful bandhani saree look.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana's film Thalaivi's trailer was recently released. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa and Kangana will be essaying the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad,'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and Tejas in the pipeline.