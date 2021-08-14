PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in sequin lehenga choli

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in sequin lehenga choli

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to excite her fans and followers with some interesting content on her social media. On Saturday, the 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. In the pictures, Janhvi looked breathtakingly beautiful in her sequin lehenga choli. To complete her ethnic look, the actress opted for a statement neckpiece.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "dream a little dream of me." Take a look:

Earlier today, Janhvi dropped a video of the '22 hours' she spent. The actress was accompanied by Khushi Kapoor and father, Boney Kapoor. She captioned the video as "22 hours in the capital."

Meanwhile, her film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' completed a year since its release on Thursday and taking to Instagram Janhvi penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to director Sharan Sharma and former Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. The film is inspired by the life of the pilot.

"Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I'm so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do," she wrote. "And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for #GunjanSaxena," Janhvi wrote.

On the professional front, she is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year.

