PICS: Gauri Khan redesigns Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with 'masculine and minimalistic theme'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOLLYWOODANGELS8 Gauri Khan redesigns Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan redesigned his Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai and it looks heavenly. Taking to Instagram, Gauri gave a sneak peek into the office and revealed that it is on the theme 'masculine and minimalistic.' The new look has black, white and grey colour palette. The diva revealed that she designed the office during the lockdown and was a great experience.

Gauri Khan wrote, "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability.A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him."

In July lasy year, Shah Rukh Khan had reminded wife Gauri Khan to design his office during a social media banter. Gauri had written a post stressing about the importance of ceilings when it comes to design. She tweeted, "We often don't pay much attention to our ceilings, although it's the fifth wall of our rooms."

Reacting to Gauri's post, Shah Rukh Khan had a special request. "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work," wrote SRK. To this, Gauri has formally replied: "@iamsrk our team is on it sir!"

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't been seen on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, he has been very active in producing web shows and films during the last year. His next project as a producer includes Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan.

On the acting work, the superstar is currently working on YRF's film Pathan which is scheduled for a 2022 release.