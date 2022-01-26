Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's lunch date will leave you missing your gang

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar took to social media to wish their fans on Republic Day. Kareena also shared a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's tricolour inspired breakfast.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 16:28 IST
Bollywood best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora never leave a chance to spend some quality time together. On Wednesday, they all got together at Manish Malhotra's house for lunch. Keeping their fashion statements on point each of them stepped out in their stylish best.  Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their fun afternoon. "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor (sic)," he wrote in the caption. 

Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Karan Johar joined them in a chic Gucci co-ord set. Amrita opted for a colourful outfit. She was seen in a floral maxi dress with a yellow suede jacket and matching footwear.

Kareena also shared a few glimpses from the fun times on her Instagram stories. She mentioned how she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor (Lolo).

Kareena also shared a solo picture of Karan Johar and wrote, "Bro what's going on here?" 

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karan took to social media to wish the citizens of India on Republic Day. Kareena also shared a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's tricolour inspired breakfast.

Take a look:

