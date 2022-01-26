Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's lunch date will leave you missing your gang

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's afternoon brunch will leave you missing your gang

Bollywood best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora never leave a chance to spend some quality time together. On Wednesday, they all got together at Manish Malhotra's house for lunch. Keeping their fashion statements on point each of them stepped out in their stylish best. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their fun afternoon. "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Karan Johar joined them in a chic Gucci co-ord set. Amrita opted for a colourful outfit. She was seen in a floral maxi dress with a yellow suede jacket and matching footwear.

Kareena also shared a few glimpses from the fun times on her Instagram stories. She mentioned how she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor (Lolo).

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's afternoon brunch will leave you missing your gang

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's afternoon brunch will leave you missing your gang

Kareena also shared a solo picture of Karan Johar and wrote, "Bro what's going on here?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Pics from Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's afternoon brunch will leave you missing your gang

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karan took to social media to wish the citizens of India on Republic Day. Kareena also shared a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's tricolour inspired breakfast.

Take a look: