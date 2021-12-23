PICS: Deepika Padukone slays in her red carpet avatar in black ensemble for 83 premiere

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone slays in her red carpet avatar

Highlights Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' is all set to release on the big screen on December 24

The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's iconic world cup win in the year 1983

Deepika Padukone who is playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi in the film looked stunning in a black gown

All hail queen! Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is always a sight to behold, turned heads with her mesmerizing red carpet look for her upcoming film '83' premiere in Mumbai. Deepika, who is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, in the film nailed a suede gown by Gauri and Nainika. She wore a black off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline. To complete her look the actress teamed it with a diamond necklace along with styling her hair in curls. Grabbing the eyeballs with her bold eyeliner look, the 35-year-old actor graced the event in style.

Ahead of arriving, Deepika took to her social media and dropped stunning photos that will leave you speechless. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev donned a 3-piece white suit paired with a black bowtie. Deepika also heaped praises on her husband-actor Ranveer Singh who opted for a formal white suit for the red carpet event. Sharing his pictures from the event on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Hey there handsome."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The makers of sports drama 83 are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. On Wednesday (December 22), they hosted a special screening in Mumbai. The entire cast of the film walked the red carpet to attend the special event. But what caught everyone's attention was Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan's bromance. They were seen hugging each other. The excitement for the release of the film was reflecting on their faces. Ranveer Singh says '83' is an epic film that was waiting to be made | EXCLUSIVE

Meanwhile, Khan's directorial '83' is all set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev. It is based on the winning squad and narrates the story of underdogs who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo playing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.