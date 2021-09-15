PICS: Anil Kapoor had 'a legendary night' with world's fastest man Usain Bolt in Munich

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor had 'a legendary night' with world's fastest man Usain Bolt in Munich

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently in Munich, had 'a legendary night' partying with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kapoor shared fun pictures of the night in which he can be seen laughing and smiling with the sportsmen as they bond and chill. He wrote in the caption, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt."

Take a look:

Bolt, too, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of Kapoor dancing, laughing and having the time of his life."It’s A Party here in Munich," he captioned the post.

The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps fans updated about his life through regular posts. He recently shared pictures from a photoshoot which proved that age is just a number. Anil, who has been acting in films since the late '70s, even after four decades in showbiz seems to be at the peak of his fitness and charm.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, in the caption, he wrote "Being yourself is the easiest way of looking effortless..."

Have a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

