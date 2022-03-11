PICS: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek look perfect in red at Tina Ambani's son Anmol's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AMBANI Bachchans perfect family moment at Tina Ambani's son's wedding

Industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina's elder son Anmol Ambani recently tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in Mumbai. The wedding was a private affair with only close family members and friends in attendance. Held at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind, the ceremony was attended by the Bachchan family, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya in attendance. Now, days after Anmol and Khrisha's wedding, proud mom Tina Ambani shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. What has caught the attention of netizens is the Bachchans''perfect family' moment in one of the images.

In the pic, the newlyweds posed happily with the entire Ambani family along with the Bachchans. Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a maroon sherwani while Aishwarya opted for a red embroidered lehenga. Aaradhya twinned with her mother in red. Tina captioned the post as, "A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding."

Joining the Bachchans at the wedding was Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla. Nita Ambani was also present at the wedding celebration.

Meanwhile, Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha on February 20. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on February 18, with a sundowner bash followed by a Mehendi ceremony. For the unversed, Khrisha Shah is a Mumbai based businesswoman and is the youngest in her family. Her elder sister is Nriti Shah and her brother is Mishal Shah. Khrisha's mother is a fashion designer and she lost her father Nikunj Shah six months ago.