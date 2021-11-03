Shahid Kapoor questions wifey Mira Rajput about 'so many pillows' on bed, latter warns 'Buddy...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Shahid Kapoor questions wifey Mira about 'so many pillows' on bed, latter warns 'Buddy...'

Star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Not just their adorable PDA but also the fun banter on social media give us major 'Couple goals.' Yet again, Shahid and Mira indulged in some fun banter on Tuesday night. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor poked fun at his wife by sharing a picture from their bedroom with 'so many pillows' kept on the bed. Questioning her, Shahid wrote, "Why do you like so many pillows on a bed Mira, why? Why?”

To this, Mira Rajput warned Shahid, saying "Buddy, you're landing yourself in deep trouble. THAT video will be up soon." Take a look:

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are avid social media users and have been sharing posts about each other lately. Recently, the actor treated fans to an adorable picture with his wife Mira, where he was seen giving a glimpse of his casual morning with her. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared two pictures of himself with Mira and wrote, "Morning," along with a red heart emoticon to it. Mira Rajput has perfect trick to calm down Shahid Kapoor's angry character Kabir Singh

Fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left a string of heartfelt messages for the much-loved couple. Shahid's brother- actor Ishaan Khatter called them "cayuties" in the comments section. Raashii Khanna also wrote, "Aww" and added a red heart to it.

For those unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Although it was an arranged marriage with an age gap of 13 years, the couple proves that nothing matters when you are in love. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

