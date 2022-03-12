PIC: Ranveer Singh flaunts 'Number 1' jersey he received from football icon Ledley King

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh and football icon Ledley King

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK, invited to watch the prestigious Premier League Football. Ranveer met English football icon Ledley King who presented him with a customised No 1 jersey. Ranveer uploaded an image of the jersey on his social media handle on Saturday (March 12), visibly delighted about this special moment. Ledley, who was highly rated as a central defender and spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur, presented him with this customised Tottenham jersey.

Ranveer, an ardent Arsenal supporter, was overjoyed about his visit to the Tottenham stadium. He said, "What's a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh's Insta Story

The actor also opted to do the 'Dare skywalk' at the stadium. Sharing his experience, he wrote, "Walked across the edge of the skywalk at the very top of the arena! And then... the exhilarating 42m drop over the edge of the grand stadium! It was wicked!!!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama 83. Next, he will be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordar.' Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will hit the theatres on May 13. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati businessman. Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film.

Ranveer also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt in his kitty. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.

(Input from ANI)