PIC: Priyanka Chopra shares blood stained selfie as she gets hurt on sets of 'Citadel'

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living across seas with her husband Nick Jonas. The diva has been working in Hollywood for a few years now. She is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel created by Patrick Moran, and Anthony and Joe Russo. On Friday, Priyanka shared a picture of herself in which she posed with a bloodied face and asked fans 'what's real and what's not. With wounds visible on her face, she captioned it as, "what’s real and what’s not?"

In the picture, there was a wound on her cheek and a bruise on her eyebrow. Later she shared a fan’s response who felt that the wound on her cheek was real while the cut on her forehead wasn't. Priyanka gave the response a thumbs down and revealed that the gash on her cheek is fake but the wound near her eyebrow is real.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's pic

Last January, Amazon had announced "Citadel", a multi-series franchise with local productions being simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico. Priyanka had announced the same with a stunning selfie and captioned it, "New day, new job #Citadel Happy Monday." Described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre, 'Citadel' will be executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a behind-the-scene image from 'Citadel' on Instagram Stories and the photo has gone viral. In the picture, her face is covered with a gold face mask covering traces of blue make-up that is visible below her eyes. She looks into the camera as an attendant takes care of her open hair.

Apart from this, Priyanka has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'The Matrix: Resurrections', which is being helmed by Lana Wachowski in her pipeline.

