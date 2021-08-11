Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN PIC: Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu meets her favourite actor Salman Khan

National weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made India proud as she won a medal on the first day of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 26-year old bagged the silver medal in the women’s 49-kg category, opening India’s medal account in the mega-sports fest in Tokyo. The Olympic silver-medallist, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday, met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Taking to his social media on Wednesday, the actor dropped a picture of Mirabai and himself. He wrote, Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu.. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"

Earlier, Salman Khan, an ardent sports lover, congratulated Chanu on Twitter, saying, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap too asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo #TeamIndia"

While several celebrities have celebrated Chanu's medal win on various social media platforms, what makes the Radhe star's post special is that he is her favourite actor. When asked about her favourite actor during one of her earlier interviews, Chanu has named Salman and been quoted as saying, "Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai. (I like Salman Khan and his bidy structure)"

Meanwhile, Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category, hails from Nongpok Kakching village, which is around 25km from Imphal. She has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

The 27-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to bag India's first medal at the Tokyo showpiece and better Karnam Malleswari's bronze of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Chanu also exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Olympics where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.