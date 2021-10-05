PIC: Jeh's cuddles complete mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Jeh's cuddles complete mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's life

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing frequent updates for her fans. The new mommy is head-over-heels in love with her second child Jeh. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena dropped a throwback picture of her younger son. However, she did not reveal his entire face. She wrote in her caption that his cuddles complete her. "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback," she added. Jeh's picture has left netizens in awe of his cuteness.

After almost seven months of giving birth to her second son Jeh, Kareena Kapoor has returned to the sets of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She took to Instagram Story and posted a few pictures from her vanity van. In one of the images, she can be seen getting her make-up done by her team. "Lal Singh Chaddha," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Besides Kareena, the Hindi version also features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh. Speaking of the release date, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will arrive in theatres this Christmas. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' shares pics with her team