Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH PIC: Arjun Kapoor pens adorably happy post for lady love Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is known for her killer fashion sense, style statements and fitness. Often, the actress grabs eyeballs either through her Instagram posts, gym sessions or outing with beau Arjun Kapoor. On Sunday, the actor penned an awwdorably happy post for his lady love. Taking to Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a cute picture of himself with Malaika from Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. The two can be seen flashing their million dollar smile in the photograph. "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial," Arjun captioned the post.

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV94fO3oxGO/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the post, Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in silk hot-pink saree which was paired with a green coloured blouse. Diamond Choker and hair pulled in a neat bun rounded off her entire look. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor wore black traditional kurta for the Diwali party.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are counted amongst one of the power couples of the Bollywood industry. Ever since they have confirmed their relationship, the duo has got more active on social media and keep on sharing adorable posts for each other. The couple even indulges in social media PDA on special occasions and leave fans in love with their chemistry. On Malaika's birthday, Arjun shared a mushy picture of the couple from a romantic evening.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen plating a kiss on Arjun's cheek as they enjoy some time together. The photo was clicked by Kareena Kapoor Khan. They can be seen enjoying a romantic evening by themselves with candles and roses around them. Captioning the image, Arjun wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest."

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the recently released film Bhoot Police. He has "Ek Villain Returns" in the pipeline. While Malaika currently judges Supermodel of the year 4 and will be joining Terrance Lewis and Geeta Kaput for India's Best Dancer.