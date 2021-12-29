Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday in a loved up post

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 48th birthday today. On the special occasion, Akshay Kumar shared an awwdorable photo of the duo from their New Year's getaway. Alongside, the actor penned a love-filled note for his wifey.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2021 9:20 IST
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR

