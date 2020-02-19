Photos of Kriti Sanon and her pregnant belly gets leaked from Mimi sets. Check out

Image Source : TWITTER Photos of Kriti Sanon and her pregnant belly gets leaked from Mimi sets

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her next film Mimi. The actress will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother on the big screen. Recently, her pictures went viral on the internet from the sets of Mimi in which the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. A fan page of Kriti Sanon shared the photo on Twitter in which Kriti is seen seated on lawn in a comfy outfit and caressing her baby bump.

Directed by Luka Chuppi fame Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of National Award Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy that hit the screens in 2011. Even before the shoot of the film, Kriti expressed her excitement of playing a different role and taking a jump in her career with Mimi.

Exclusive- @kritisanon from the sets of Mimi !



RT if you can't wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen. 😍#Mimi #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1tmshujj3U — Kriti Sαnon's caƒє (@KritiSanonCafe) February 18, 2020

Other than Kriti Sanon, mimi also stars as Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and popular Marathi actress Saie Tamhankar. Kriti has been treating her fans with behind the scenes photos from the sets along with her co-stars. A hiel back, she shared a photo with the other actors and wrote, “When everyone is happy being on set!! 2nd schedule of Mimi!”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. Talking about her role in the film, Samji said, “I can say this without any qualms that Kriti’s role in the film is better than a parallel hero role. It’s a very meaty role, in fact any actress wouldn’t have gotten such a role, it is that good.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page