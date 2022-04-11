Times when Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for Alia Bhatt; Look at pics of actress clicked by RK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's photos clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

Highlights Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be tying the knot soon

As we wait for Ranbir-Alia's first wedding photos, here are some photos actress click by RK

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding speculations are all-time high. Fans of the Bollywood couple are waiting with bated breath to hear news from the celebrities or catch hold of a photo of the duo saying I do. However, what we only have for now are the photos of decked up Kapoor bungalows and RK House which are lit up in full spirits. The couple is said to be tying the knot soon with a private ceremony at the actor's house. As we wait for the first wedding photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's looking at some stunning photos of the actress clicked by none other than her favourite photographer, Ranbir.

Alia and Ranbir rang in the new year with their families as they went for a thrilling safari. On their visit, Alia, was seen "casually flexing her boyfriend’s photography skills."





If you go through Alia Bhatt's Instagram timeline, you'd instantly learn that she loves sunsets. She has multiple posts dedicated to it. In fact, in one of the posts, she declared her love for both sunsets and Ranbir, writing, "All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures."





It is said in photography it is a matter of perspective! Well, Ranbir seems to have a refined sense of perception as he clicks Alia at this picturesque location. Sharing the photo, Alia captioned the post as, "keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.."

We all have sunlit corners in our houses, but not everyone has a boyfriend like Ranbir, who finds the best 'angle' to click his girlfriend's gorgeous photo. "when the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.."





Your boyfriend will also be your "all time fav photographer" if he watches you standing in a balcony, picks his phone and gives you a photo worth sharing on Instagram. At least Alia has one! "stay home &... watch the sunset...#stayhomestaysafe..P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," the actress posting the photo.

Alia called Ranbir an "amaze photographer" when he took a monochrome photo of hers standing across an iron gate. She looked stunning and that's why the click made to her verified social media account with the caption, "& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)."

If reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most probably on April 14 and then on April 17, they will host a grand reception for the members of B-Town.