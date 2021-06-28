Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ATULKASBEKAR Photographer-turned-producer Atul Kasbekar shoots his 200th film publicity campaign

Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar, who is also one of the producers of Looop Lapeta with Tanuj Garg and Sony Pictures, took the opportunity to shoot the 200th film publicity campaign of his career. Interestingly, it coincided with his own forthcoming film "Looop Lapeta" starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Despite being a renowned name in the world of fashion, shooting movie posters is second nature to him.

Atul Kasbekar says, "The camera is my first love, and as a producer on the film, it allowed me to give that visual shape even to the publicity campaign. I have been shooting campaigns for movies for over 3 decades and this one is truly special.”

"Looop Lapeta" is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2021. The announcement teaser had garnered a huge buzz and there is anticipation to see the film's poster which was shot on Sunday at a suburban film studio.

"Looop Lapeta", produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, and directed by Aakash Bhatia is scheduled to release this year.