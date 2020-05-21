Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN/ATULAGNIHOTRI Photo of Salman Khan's nephew Ahil lovingly kissing sister Ayat goes viral. Seen yet?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan got the best birthday gift in the year 2019 when his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child, Ayat Sharma. Ever since fans wait for the photos of the little munchkin. Not only Ayat but her elder brother Ahil too is a social media sensation as every now and then his videos and photos take over the internet and leave everyone awestruck. Yet again, the brother-sister duo have left us amazed by their recent photo which is going viral on social media. In the same, Ahil can be seen kissing his baby sister who is busy playing with her bib.

The photo was shared by Arpita Khan Sharma's director-producer brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri on Thursday on Instagram with a caption that read, "Love." Have a look at the same here:

On March 20, Aayush shared adorable pictures with his two little munchkins, Ahil and Ayat with a caption reading, "Stay at home... spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe."

Sometime back Arpita took to her Instagram to share the video in which ‘mamu’ Salman Khan can be seen kissing his little niece Ayat and loving her. She captioned the video saying, “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan." Soon after, Salman reposted the video on his social media. Check it out:

The cute little kids are currently staying with the family at Panvel farmhouse where the actor too is quarantining with some of his close friends including Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman recently released his second song amid lockdown titled 'Tere Bina' which was completely shot at his farmhouse. Have a look at his two songs here:

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff, among others. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. However, all productions and film releases currently remain stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

