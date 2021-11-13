Photo of Rekha crowning Juhi Chawla Miss India in 1984 goes viral, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODIRECT Juhi Chawla, Rekha

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla turns a year older today and fans have pulled out a leaf from the memory book. On Juhi Chawla's birthday, a throwback picture of her Miss India crowning moment has gone viral on social media. The actress was just 18 when she won the beauty pageant in 1984. In the same year, she also won the Best Costume Award at the Miss Universe contest. In the viral photo, actress Rekha can be seen crowning Juhi after winning the coveted title.

The comment section of the post was flooded with compliments for the actresses and wishes for the birthday girl. "happy birthday and many more happy returns of the day! Have a great day and a blessed year ahead!" a user commented on the photo, another said, "Look at that perfect jawline of Rekha." Many others dropped heart emojis on the post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla on her special day urged fans and followers to plant trees as a birthday gift to her. The actor, who has set a new trend in B-town by pledging trees for the film fraternity as a birthday present, took to her Twitter handle on Friday night and wrote, "Hello family and friends, tomorrow is my birthday," adding, "I know you must be eagerly waiting for the day to dawn, to wish me and shower me with gifts!!! of course i'm joking.. many of you may not even remember!! but juusssttt in case you would care to here's a shameless and earnest request please plant trees!!! here is the link https://www.ishaoutreach.org/en/cauvery-calling/campaigns/cauvery-callin...). At Rs 42 a sapling, please plant as many as you wish, it's not just for me.. it's for your children, for the Earth, for our entire well being..!!! lots of love."

The veteran actor, who has been vocal about creating awareness for the betterment of the society at large, had catapulted to stardom with films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Darr', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and 'Yes Boss', among others.