Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEARL V PURI Pearl V Puri gets bail: Divya Khosla Kumar says, 'Have great faith on our judiciary'

Pearl V Puri granted bail: Tv actor Pearl V Puri who was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl and was taken under judicial custody for 14 days has been granted bail, confirmed Divya Khosla Kumar. While the actor was applying for bail, his case was adjourned twice. Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram and confirmed the news.

Divya Khosla Kumar expressed her happiness as she shared her views about the case, she took to the Instagram story and wrote, “Bail granted @pearlvpuri. Congratulations to all the various fan clubs for the immense support. Have great faith on our judiciary that the entire truth will come out very soon. Satyameva Jayate.”

Earlier, Divya Khosla Kumar not just extended support but has also make revelations of the person who accused Pearl. Sharing a picture of the parents of the victim, she shamed the father for ‘mentally playing’ with his own daughter and using her for ‘personal gains’. “Shocking & Shameful (sic),” Divya captioned the post.

Divya wrote in her long post, “Let me introduce them to you ... this man is Anil Donde & this woman is an actress, Ekta Sharma. Anil Donde is the man who has put the charge on Pearl V Puri that he molested his 5-year-old daughter on the sets of the serial, Bepanah Pyaar produced by Balaji Telefilms 2 years ago. Anil & Ekta have been undergoing a custody battle for their daughter ... & since the last 2 years the daughter has been with Anil coz he has put a charge on Ekta claiming that since she is an actress & she took the daughter on her sets where the lead actor molested her, the daughter is unsafe with her own mother... I feel Anil Donde should be given the Filmfare best screenplay award for this plot".

Divya concluded, "Shameful!!!!! #ShameonAnil Donde for using his own child for his gains & finishing off another person's life & career. #ShameonEktaSharma for not coming in the media & speaking the truth ... do u think there exists no Karma. Shame on the so-called media handles who only run for their own sake & laugh at other people miseries. Shame on Humanity !!!!!! I request all to come forward & support Pearl with the hashtag #istandwithpearl & not let this case die down till the father or the mother themselves don’t come in media & tell the truth ... how can we let a Man’s life & future get spoiled like this ???? The reason why so many of @Pearlvpuri co-stars and actresses are supporting him .... Im supporting him is because I myself have worked with him and I’ve seen it at close quarters on how this young man respects women ... there were women on the sets in all departments- costumes, choreography, assistants .. even our director was a woman ... did any one ever feel this guy is a pervert.... NO ... hez a man with good moral values ... May the truth win & may #PearlvPuri not lose his precious years in proving himself (sic).”

Puri has got massive support from the industry who have taken to social media to defend the actor. Prominent faces of the television industry like Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Aamir Ali and Aly Goni among others have shared posts for Pearl V Puri.