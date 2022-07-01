Let bygones be bygones! Payal Rohatgi says she'll invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding with Sangram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, and Sangram Singh in July. The couple who garnered a lot of attention during Payal's stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show decided to get married in Agra on July 9. Despite Payal's recent feud with Kangana, the former said that she will be inviting the latter to her wedding reception. The couple is to have a three-day long big fat wedding at Jaypee Palace in Agra.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's wedding will only be attended by the families, post which, the duo will reportedly be hosting a reception party on July 14, in Delhi.

Confirming that she will be inviting Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel to her reception, Payal told News18, "I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones."

Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut's spat

Payal had previously criticised Kangana for selecting Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Lock Upp. She lashed out at Kangana in an Instagram post and also accused the creators of the show of unfair behaviour, she said that she would be 'unfollowing' the host. Payal also claimed that Kangana was rude to her at the premiere event of Dhaakad.

Taking to her Instagram, Payal posted "Rangoli you are such a good human being, But your sister was not happy to see me, She was sulking. Rajneesh ji I wanted to wish you luck as you called me BADASS in the finale and this is your debut. I know it matters. So nice to meet Sohail Maklai ji after ages. You are as gracious as before. And great to meet Deepak ji. I got good vibes from you Sir. Being a producer is a tough job. So I went to support the people behind the film. Thanks for the invite Zulfikar ji. I am fond of you."

Payal and Sangram's love story

The two met on the show 'Survivor India 1' and fell in love in 2012. They were also seen on reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye Season 7'. On the show 'Lock Upp', Payal has revealed the secret that she won't be able to have a child. She even said that she has asked Sangram to look for some other girl but he refused.