Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding on July 9: Couple shares details about venue, pre-wedding functions & more

Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot. The couple who garnered a lot of attention during Payal's stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp confirmed the date, venue for the destination wedding, their reception plans and much more. They have decided to get married in Agra on July 9. The couple is to have a three-day long big fat wedding at Jaypee Palace in Agra.

As excited as ever, Payal said, "Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we don't know about. I would love to find out about them. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to be rung together people who unite to achieve greater goals. That's why we are getting married there."

Adding to that Sangram Singh said, "I met Payal for the first time on Agra Mathura Road. It was destiny. We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet ceremonies will take place over three days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra in the presence of our family members."

"Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us," he further added.

The couple plans to hold receptions in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Haryana post the wedding for their extended family.

Payal and Sangram's love story

The two met on the show 'Survivor India 1' and fell in love in 2012. They were also seen on reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye Season 7'. On the show 'Lock Upp', Payal has revealed the secret that she won't be able to have a child. She even said that she has asked Sangram to look for some other girl but he refused.

