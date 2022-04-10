Pawan Kalyan's son Akira to make acting debut? Ex-wife Renu Desai rubbishes rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENU DESAI Pawan Kalyan

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan turned 18 recently, as he celebrated his birthday on April 8. Renu Desai, who had written a heartfelt note on Akira's birthday, also clarified rumours related to Akira's movie debut. Renu Desai, who first had written a sweet note wishing her beloved son Akira, called him 'honest' and 'gentleman'. She had posted a video of Akira, practising his boxing. The video had become viral in no time, as many of Pawan's fans started wondering if the boy was ready for his movie debut.

The gossip soon spread like a wildfire, and social media comments were filled with wishing Akira good luck for his movie debut.

Rubbishing the rumours, Renu then wrote, "And, he doesn't want to be an actor and isn't signing any films. So, please don't believe in any rumours regarding his debut".

In a heartfelt note on his birthday Renu wrote, "18!!! Akira is just not a good son to me and an awesome brother to Aadya but he is a great friend to his friends and generally a kind, honest and a thorough gentleman. As he turns into an adult today I wish him all the happiness and peace possible. Thank you everyone for all the beautiful wishes and blessings you have bestowed on Akira."

For the unversed, Renu is a renowned actor who has been seen in films like Johnny, James Pandu and Badri. She will also mark her return to the silver screen with a special guest appearance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. The couple got divorced in 2012. The Vakeel Saab actor is now married to Anna Lezhneva, a woman of Russian origin. . She is his third wife.

-with IANS inputs